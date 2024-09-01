https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html
Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry
Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry
The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027.
"We consistently emphasize that the increase in activity and military potential of NATO and its member states near the Russian borders is provocative in nature," the ministry said, adding that "this also applies to the planned deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade on Lithuanian territory, for which military bases are being built."