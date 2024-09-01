https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html

Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027.

