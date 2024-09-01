International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/lithuanias-base-construction-provocative-amid-nato-expansion---russian-foreign-ministry-1119977684.html
Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry
Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
2024-09-01T08:42+0000
2024-09-01T08:42+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
nato
lithuania
bundeswehr
russia
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105467/37/1054673757_0:182:5228:3123_1920x0_80_0_0_a72f330e05ced2e49db0adf9b64d287b.jpg
Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027.
lithuania
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105467/37/1054673757_544:0:5227:3512_1920x0_80_0_0_6b8002c15cdad9d8c17fd0b7933d50ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, nato, nato expansion, lithuania military base, bundeswehr, russia, nato enlargement
russia-nato showdown, nato, nato expansion, lithuania military base, bundeswehr, russia, nato enlargement

Lithuania's Base Construction Provocative Amid NATO Expansion - Russian Foreign Ministry

08:42 GMT 01.09.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisU.S. soldiers attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2017', at the training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday, June 12, 2017
U.S. soldiers attend an opening ceremony of military exercise 'Iron Wolf 2017', at the training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Monday, June 12, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2024
© AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The construction of a military base in Lithuania for the possible deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers is seen as a provocative act due to the increase in NATO's military capabilities near Russia's borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.
Earlier in August, media reported that Lithuania had begun construction of a military base, with 4,000 Bundeswehr soldiers to be stationed there by the end of 2027.
"We consistently emphasize that the increase in activity and military potential of NATO and its member states near the Russian borders is provocative in nature," the ministry said, adding that "this also applies to the planned deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade on Lithuanian territory, for which military bases are being built."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала