https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/three-people-detained-as-protests-rock-tel-aviv--reports-1119975761.html
Three People Detained as Protests Rock Tel Aviv – Reports
Three People Detained as Protests Rock Tel Aviv – Reports
Sputnik International
Three people were detained during protests in Tel Aviv that demanded a ceasefire deal in Gaza to secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.
2024-09-01T00:12+0000
2024-09-01T00:12+0000
2024-09-01T00:12+0000
world
tel aviv
jerusalem
middle east
israel
hamas
benjamin netanyahu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119274215_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1241fb7a5ffe8784e36307a8683c79.jpg
According to the publication, the Israeli police noted that the protesters endangered people's lives by moving contrary to the agreed route towards the busy Ayalon Highway, along which cars were moving at high speed. Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that dozens of activists began to riot and blocked the city's central highway after mass rallies in Tel Aviv in support of a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, 107 hostages remain in the captivity of the Palestinian movement Hamas, about 40 of whom are believed to be dead. During various operations and humanitarian efforts, 148 people were returned from Hamas captivity, including the dead hostages whose bodies were evacuated from the enclave.After the end of the rally, dozens of protesters began to block nearby streets, engage in altercations with the police and throw garbage on the roads. A small group of activists managed to block the city's central highway, the Ayalon Highway.
tel aviv
jerusalem
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119274215_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c3ae26136d15e3d0f378984249f19bb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
protests in tel aviv, protests in israel, pro ceasefire israelis,
protests in tel aviv, protests in israel, pro ceasefire israelis,
Three People Detained as Protests Rock Tel Aviv – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three people were detained at protests in Tel Aviv, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing Israeli police.
According to the publication, the Israeli police noted that the protesters endangered people's lives by moving contrary to the agreed route towards the busy Ayalon Highway, along which cars were moving at high speed.
Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that dozens of activists began to riot and blocked the city's central highway after mass rallies in Tel Aviv in support of a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip.
According to Israeli data, 107 hostages remain in the captivity of the Palestinian movement Hamas, about 40 of whom are believed to be dead. During various operations and humanitarian efforts, 148 people were returned from Hamas captivity, including the dead hostages whose bodies were evacuated from the enclave.
After the end of the rally, dozens of protesters began to block nearby streets, engage in altercations with the police and throw garbage on the roads. A small group of activists managed to block the city's central highway, the Ayalon Highway.