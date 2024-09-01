https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/three-people-detained-as-protests-rock-tel-aviv--reports-1119975761.html

Three People Detained as Protests Rock Tel Aviv – Reports

Three People Detained as Protests Rock Tel Aviv – Reports

Sputnik International

Three people were detained during protests in Tel Aviv that demanded a ceasefire deal in Gaza to secure the release of Israeli hostages held there.

2024-09-01T00:12+0000

2024-09-01T00:12+0000

2024-09-01T00:12+0000

world

tel aviv

jerusalem

middle east

israel

hamas

benjamin netanyahu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119274215_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7f1241fb7a5ffe8784e36307a8683c79.jpg

According to the publication, the Israeli police noted that the protesters endangered people's lives by moving contrary to the agreed route towards the busy Ayalon Highway, along which cars were moving at high speed. Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that dozens of activists began to riot and blocked the city's central highway after mass rallies in Tel Aviv in support of a ceasefire deal to free the Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli data, 107 hostages remain in the captivity of the Palestinian movement Hamas, about 40 of whom are believed to be dead. During various operations and humanitarian efforts, 148 people were returned from Hamas captivity, including the dead hostages whose bodies were evacuated from the enclave.After the end of the rally, dozens of protesters began to block nearby streets, engage in altercations with the police and throw garbage on the roads. A small group of activists managed to block the city's central highway, the Ayalon Highway.

tel aviv

jerusalem

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

protests in tel aviv, protests in israel, pro ceasefire israelis,