https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/unhealed-wound-of-beslan-terror-attack-russia-commemorates-20th-anniversaryof-tragedy-1119970707.html

Unhealed Wound of Beslan Terror Attack: Russia Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Tragedy

Unhealed Wound of Beslan Terror Attack: Russia Commemorates 20th Anniversary of Tragedy

Sputnik International

On September 1, Russia commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Beslan school terror attack, which claimed the lives of 334 people, including 186 children.

2024-09-01T06:00+0000

2024-09-01T06:00+0000

2024-09-01T06:00+0000

world

beslan

russia

vladimir putin

europe

terror attack

north ossetia

islamist

children

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1f/1119971056_96:0:1335:697_1920x0_80_0_0_70b099b876267011a7fe94ba2d2233d1.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the memorial of the Beslan victims on August 20 and knelt in solemn tribute. The terror attack in Beslan, a city in Russia's Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, occurred on the morning of September 1, 2004. Over 30 Islamist militants seized School No. 1 during a holiday assembly, taking over 1,200 people hostage and placing explosives in the building. Most of the hostages were children, who were forcibly held in the building for three days without food or water. Units of the FSB Special Purpose Center were immediately dispatched to Beslan to free the hostages. On the third day of the siege, two powerful blasts inside the building forced the counter-terror units to launch an assault, during which the hostages were released, and the terror group was eliminated. One Islamist militant, Nurpashi Kulaev, was captured and later sentenced to life in prison.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20170901/beslan-anniversary-homage-1057013884.html

beslan

russia

north ossetia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Beslan Sputnik International Beslan 2024-09-01T06:00+0000 true PT2M23S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

beslan, north ossetia, terror attack, islamist terror attack on beslan school, beslan school siege, beslan school attack, russian president vladimir putin, victims of beslan terror attack