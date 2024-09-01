https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/uno-reverse-card-watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-uav-operator-post-1119979116.html
Uno Reverse Card: Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian UAV Operator Post
Uno Reverse Card: Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian UAV Operator Post
The incessant drone strikes carried out by Russian forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to chip away at the rapidly dwindling combat potential of forces still loyal to Kiev and its Western handlers.
This video released today by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these drone attacks are normally carried out.Drone operator teams usually work in pairs: while one of them prepares the drone for takeoff, the other looks for a suitable target.In this instance, the spotter did his job well and helped his partner guide a first-person view drone equipped with an explosive charge straight to a Ukrainian drone operator post.
Uno Reverse Card: Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian UAV Operator Post
This video released today by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these drone attacks are normally carried out.
Drone operator teams usually work in pairs: while one of them prepares the drone for takeoff, the other looks for a suitable target.
In this instance, the spotter did his job well and helped his partner guide a first-person view drone equipped with an explosive charge straight to a Ukrainian drone operator post.