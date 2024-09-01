International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/uno-reverse-card-watch-russian-drone-take-out-ukrainian-uav-operator-post-1119979116.html
Uno Reverse Card: Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian UAV Operator Post
Sputnik International
The incessant drone strikes carried out by Russian forces operating in the Ukrainian conflict zone continue to chip away at the rapidly dwindling combat potential of forces still loyal to Kiev and its Western handlers.
This video released today by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these drone attacks are normally carried out.Drone operator teams usually work in pairs: while one of them prepares the drone for takeoff, the other looks for a suitable target.In this instance, the spotter did his job well and helped his partner guide a first-person view drone equipped with an explosive charge straight to a Ukrainian drone operator post.
Uno Reverse Card: Watch Russian Drone Take Out Ukrainian UAV Operator Post

13:16 GMT 01.09.2024
This video released today by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how these drone attacks are normally carried out.
Drone operator teams usually work in pairs: while one of them prepares the drone for takeoff, the other looks for a suitable target.
In this instance, the spotter did his job well and helped his partner guide a first-person view drone equipped with an explosive charge straight to a Ukrainian drone operator post.
