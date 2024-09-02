https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/putin-arrives-in-mongolia-for-official-visit-1119986304.html
LIVE: Putin Arrives in Mongolia for Official Visit
On Monday, the Russian President is arriving in Ulaanbaatar (previously anglicized as Ulan Bator) to participate in the events dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of Soviet-Mongolian troops over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin-Gol River.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, as part of his state visit to the country.The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss prospects for further development of their bilateral relations, including the Russia-Monoglia comprehensive strategic partnership.This is Putin’s first visit to the country since 2019, when Russia and Mongolia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Khalkhin-Gol events.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
14:14 GMT 02.09.2024 (Updated: 15:23 GMT 02.09.2024)
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, as part of his state visit to the country.
The leaders of the two countries are expected to discuss prospects for further development of their bilateral relations, including the Russia-Monoglia comprehensive strategic partnership.
This is Putin’s first visit to the country since 2019, when Russia and Mongolia celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Khalkhin-Gol events.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!