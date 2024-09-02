https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/putin-arrives-in-mongolia-on-official-visit-1119988556.html

Putin Arrives in Mongolia on Official Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit on Monday and is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces at Khalkhin Gol River.

The countries’ leaders will hold talks in narrow and extended formats. The parties will exchange opinions on a range of international and regional issues and discuss prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership. The presidents will also take part in the signing of documents after the negotiations and make a statement to the media, the Kremlin said. Last October, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, during a meeting with Putin in China, invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. The previous Putin's visit to Mongolia took place in 2019.

