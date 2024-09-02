International
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
Putin Delivers Open Lesson ‘Conversation About Important Things’
Today marks the beginning of a new academic year in Russia. September 1 is a nationally celebrated Knowledge Day, dedicated to pupils and higher education students across the country.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the “Conversation About Important Things”, a school lesson which covers significant aspects of the country’s life, including national identity, public holidays, and world events.The open lesson is dedicated to the Knowledge Day, a national event traditionally celebrated in Russia on September 1.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
News
Putin Delivers Open Lesson ‘Conversation About Important Things’
Putin Delivers Open Lesson ‘Conversation About Important Things’
Today marks the beginning of a new academic year in Russia. September 1 is a nationally celebrated Knowledge Day, dedicated to pupils and higher education students across the country.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the “Conversation About Important Things”, a school lesson which covers significant aspects of the country’s life, including national identity, public holidays, and world events.
The open lesson is dedicated to the Knowledge Day, a national event traditionally celebrated in Russia on September 1.
