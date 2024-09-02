https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/putin-delivers-open-lesson-conversation-about-important-things-1119984637.html
Putin Delivers Open Lesson ‘Conversation About Important Things’
Today marks the beginning of a new academic year in Russia. September 1 is a nationally celebrated Knowledge Day, dedicated to pupils and higher education students across the country.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the “Conversation About Important Things”, a school lesson which covers significant aspects of the country’s life, including national identity, public holidays, and world events.The open lesson is dedicated to the Knowledge Day, a national event traditionally celebrated in Russia on September 1.Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the “Conversation About Important Things”, a school lesson which covers significant aspects of the country’s life, including national identity, public holidays, and world events.
The open lesson is dedicated to the Knowledge Day, a national event traditionally celebrated in Russia on September 1.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to learn more!