US Seizes Venezuelan President's Airplane in Dominican Republic - Report

16:09 GMT 02.09.2024 (Updated: 16:12 GMT 02.09.2024)
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US authorities have seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's airplane in the Dominican Republic, CNN reported on Monday, citing US officials.
US authorities claim that the plane was purchased in violation of US sanctions.
According to a US official, as cited by CNN, the United States is "sending a clear message" that nobody is "above the reach of US sanctions."
The airplane was flown to Florida, the report added.