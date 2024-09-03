https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/photos-vladimir-putins-official-visit-to-mongolia-1119995837.html

Photos: Vladimir Putin's Official Visit to Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia at President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's invitation on Monday to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongol victory over militarist Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River.

vladimir putin

sergey lavrov

ulaanbaatar

mongolia

Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing across various sectors, President Putin said on Tuesday.He stressed the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education.The two national leaders held talks and exchanged views on current international and regional issues, and discussed prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership.At meeting with Putin in China last October, Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. Putin's last visit to Mongolia was in 2019.Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Mongolia in Sputnik's gallery:

