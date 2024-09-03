International
Photos: Vladimir Putin's Official Visit to Mongolia
Photos: Vladimir Putin's Official Visit to Mongolia
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia at President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's invitation on Monday to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongol victory over militarist Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River.
Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing across various sectors, President Putin said on Tuesday.He stressed the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education.The two national leaders held talks and exchanged views on current international and regional issues, and discussed prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership.At meeting with Putin in China last October, Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. Putin's last visit to Mongolia was in 2019.Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Mongolia in Sputnik's gallery:
Photos: Vladimir Putin's Official Visit to Mongolia

10:27 GMT 03.09.2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia at President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh's invitation on Monday to attend celebrations of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet-Mongol victory over militarist Japan on the Khalkhin Gol River.
Relations between Russia and Mongolia are developing across various sectors, President Putin said on Tuesday.
He stressed the effective work in humanitarian areas, in particular in the field of education.
The two national leaders held talks and exchanged views on current international and regional issues, and discussed prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership.
At meeting with Putin in China last October, Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. Putin's last visit to Mongolia was in 2019.
Take a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Mongolia in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Natalia Gubernatorova/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Mongolia on an official visit, at the welcoming ceremony at Ulaanbaatar Airport.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Mongolia on an official visit, at the welcoming ceremony at Ulaanbaatar Airport.
1/11
© Sputnik / Natalia Gubernatorova/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in Mongolia on an official visit, at the welcoming ceremony at Ulaanbaatar Airport.

© Sputnik / Sofia Sandurskaya/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Soldiers of the honor guard company before the official greeting ceremony at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar.

Soldiers of the honor guard company before the official greeting ceremony at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar.
2/11
© Sputnik / Sofia Sandurskaya/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers of the honor guard company before the official greeting ceremony at Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar.

Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the ceremony.

Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the ceremony.

Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the ceremony.
3/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh at the ceremony.

Soldiers of the Mongolian honor guard.

Soldiers of the Mongolian honor guard.

Soldiers of the Mongolian honor guard.
4/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers of the Mongolian honor guard.

A soldier of the honor guard company before the ceremony.

A soldier of the honor guard company before the ceremony.

A soldier of the honor guard company before the ceremony.
5/11
© Sputnik / Sofia Sandurskaya/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

A soldier of the honor guard company before the ceremony.

Aurus Senate car of the Russian president at Sukhbaatar Square.

Aurus Senate car of the Russian president at Sukhbaatar Square.

Aurus Senate car of the Russian president at Sukhbaatar Square.
6/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Aurus Senate car of the Russian president at Sukhbaatar Square.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting.
7/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ahead of the meeting.

Russian and Mongolian presidents.

Russian and Mongolian presidents.

Russian and Mongolian presidents.
8/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian and Mongolian presidents.

© AP Photo / Ganbat Namjilsangarav

A man walks past Sukhbaatar Square, decorated with the national flags of Mongolia and Russia.

A man walks past Sukhbaatar Square, decorated with the national flags of Mongolia and Russia.
9/11
© AP Photo / Ganbat Namjilsangarav

A man walks past Sukhbaatar Square, decorated with the national flags of Mongolia and Russia.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkhiyin Battsetseg.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkhiyin Battsetseg.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkhiyin Battsetseg.
10/11
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkhiyin Battsetseg.

© Sputnik / Sofia Sandurskaya/POOL / Go to the mediabank

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit and Zabaykalsky Regional Governor Alexander Osipov before the meeting.

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit and Zabaykalsky Regional Governor Alexander Osipov before the meeting.
11/11
© Sputnik / Sofia Sandurskaya/POOL
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit and Zabaykalsky Regional Governor Alexander Osipov before the meeting.

