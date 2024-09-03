https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/poland-aims-at-world-record-for-military-spending-in-2025---defense-minister-1119999193.html

Poland Aims at 'World Record' for Military Spending in 2025 - Defense Minister

Poland Aims at 'World Record' for Military Spending in 2025 - Defense Minister

Poland wants to set a "world record" for military spending next year by ramping up procurement of weapons and military equipment, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.

"Next year, 4.7% of Polish GDP will be allocated to defense. This will be the absolute record and a world record that Poland will set," he said on the margins of a defense industry exhibition in the Polish city of Kielce. Poland has already earmarked a record-breaking 4.1% of gross domestic product for the military spending in the 2024 budget. Polish media reported in August that the government intended to hike military expenditure to nearly 5%. Only five allies in 32-member NATO spend more than 3% on their military needs: Poland, Estonia, the United States, Latvia, and Greece. Two-thirds of NATO member states have met the alliance's requirement of spending at least 2% on defense.

