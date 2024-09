https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/putin-hold-talks-with-mongolian-president-ukhnaagiin-khurelsukh-1119992004.html

Putin Hold Talks With Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Putin Hold Talks With Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh holds talks in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.

2024-09-03T05:28+0000

2024-09-03T05:28+0000

2024-09-03T05:28+0000

world

vladimir putin

mongolia

russia

visit

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/04/1119242077_0:58:2945:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_f3fe86d404c8e644630a30e1d69fad9d.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh holds talks in Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar.The presidents will also participate in signing documents following the negotiations and make a statement to the media, the Kremlin said.Last October, during a meeting with Putin in China, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. The previous visit of Putin to Mongolia took place in 2019.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

mongolia

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

putin mongolia Sputnik International putin mongolia 2024-09-03T05:28+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, mongolian president ukhnaagiin khurelsukh