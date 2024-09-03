International
Putin Hold Talks With Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh
Putin Pays State Visit to Mongolia
Putin Pays State Visit to Mongolia
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin pays an official visit to Mongolia.
Putin is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian Armed Forces at the Khalkh River. Last October, during a meeting with Putin in China, Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. The previous visit of Vladimir Putin to Mongolia had taken place in 2019.
Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia on an official visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is continuing his state trip to Mongolia, where he arrived on September 2.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin pays an official visit to Mongolia. Putin is expected to take part in celebrations dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian Armed Forces at the Khalkh River.
Last October, during a meeting with Putin in China, Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited the Russian leader to visit the country in 2024. The previous visit of Vladimir Putin to Mongolia had taken place in 2019.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
