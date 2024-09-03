https://sputnikglobe.com/20240903/teenagers-who-vape-are-more-likely-to-suffer-from-poor-mental-health---study-1119990966.html

Teenagers Who Vape Are More Likely to Suffer From Poor Mental Health - Study

Teenagers Who Vape Are More Likely to Suffer From Poor Mental Health - Study

The study also found that one-fifth of students in junior high school had moderate to severe symptoms of depression and demonstrated the need for early intervention for their mental health and vaping.

A new study has found that Australian high school students with symptoms of severe depression or poor wellbeing are twice as likely to have tried vaping. The study also found that one-fifth of students in junior high school had moderate to severe symptoms of depression and demonstrated the need for early intervention for their mental health and vaping, The Guardian reported citing the study's experts.The study, which was published in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry, was part of the OurFutures vaping prevention program led by the University of Sydney’s Matilda Centre. More than 5,000 students aged 12 to 14 were surveyed in 2023 for the study, with teens from 40 schools across Australia answering questions on various topics.Those topics included drug use, vaping, possible future drug use, and mental health subjects including; depression, anxiety, stress and low wellbeing.According to the study, 22% of teens surveyed had moderate to severe depression, 20% had moderate to severe anxiety, and one-third experienced low well-being.Chief Investigator associate professor Emily Stockings said that while the survey found just 8% of students had used a vape, those with symptoms of severe depression were twice as likely to use e-cigarettes. And those who reported moderate stress levels were 74% more likely to have tried vaping, while those with high stress levels were 64% more likely to have tried vaping.The study shows a clear correlation between mental health and vaping, but does not say if vaping causes poor mental health, or vice versa. Stockings says it is likely “bi-directional” based on evidence from previous studies. And it’s obvious why teenagers would be susceptible to vaping, she added, considering the product's bright colors, flavors and clever marketing. However, adding nicotine to the product has made it an undeniably addictive drug.Three aspects that make vaping the “perfect storm” are the social aspect of doing it with friends, the addictive nicotine, and the risk-taking behavior involved, explained Dan Hermens, a professor of youth mental health and neurobiology at the University of Sunshine Coast. He explains that teenage brains have an “exaggerated response to rewarding behaviors” or “risk-taking things”. The brain can respond to risk-taking events by releasing dopamine - the feel-good hormone - and research suggests this response can be two to seven times higher in adolescents.The average age of those who participated in the study was 13. The study did not survey public schools either, which Stockings admits did not allow for them to hear from kids who are “the most vulnerable, the most disadvantaged, or the schools that have the most problems.”

