Biden Upsets Netanyahu in Latest Tiff Between Israel and White House
On this edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the Russian military's rapid advance in the Donbass region.
Rachel opened the show by speaking to syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the Kamala Harris interview with CNN, along with discussion on her campaign.In the following segment, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's push westward in the Donbass after Kiev regime troops fell back from more sites.Veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier then spoke to Rachel about the ongoing issues between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In the final segment, Rachel spoke to economist and researcher Dr. Eike Hamer about the AfD's major victory in eastern Germany, along with the rise of a leftist party that challenges the norm of the country's political left.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Rachel opened the show by speaking to syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the Kamala Harris interview with CNN, along with discussion on her campaign.
In the following segment, Rachel spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Russian military's push westward in the Donbass after Kiev regime troops fell back from more sites.
Veteran war correspondent and journalist Elijah Magnier then spoke to Rachel about the ongoing issues between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In the final segment, Rachel spoke to economist and researcher Dr. Eike Hamer about the AfD's major victory in eastern Germany, along with the rise of a leftist party that challenges the norm of the country's political left.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM