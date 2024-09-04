https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/kamala-and-walz-take-to-campaign-trail-after-first-interview-1120004334.html
Kamala and Walz Take to Campaign Trail After First Interview
Sputnik International
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed a multitude of topics, including the latest from the campaign trail as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris visit several states to garner support for their presidential tickets.
In the opening segment of the show, The Final Countdown spoke to political analyst and radio host Garland Nixon about CNN's interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.The Final Countdown then spoke to syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the Trump campaign, as he continued his attack against his Democratic opponent.Journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joined the show in the final hour to discuss the latest turmoil between the White House and the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In the final segment, The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing Russian advance in the Donbass region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 04.09.2024 (Updated: 09:15 GMT 04.09.2024)
In the opening segment of the show, The Final Countdown spoke to political analyst and radio host Garland Nixon about CNN's interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.
The Final Countdown then spoke to syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis about the Trump campaign, as he continued his attack against his Democratic opponent.
Journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo joined the show in the final hour to discuss the latest turmoil between the White House and the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In the final segment, The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the ongoing Russian advance in the Donbass region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM