No Plan B for Bibi: 'Jewish Supremacist State' Claiming to be Democratic is a Contradiction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on his assertions that Israel is not to blame for the deaths of hostages taken during the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on his assertions that Israel is not to blame for the deaths of hostages taken during the October 7 attack by Hamas. The prime minister, who held a press conference on Monday, dismissed the ongoing protests in Israel and insisted on a long-term military presence along Gaza’s border with Egypt, even if doing so means hostages held by Hamas will not be released, the Financial Times reported.Dan Lazare, an independent journalist and author, joined The Critical Hour on Tuesday. He suggested that a ceasefire deal will most likely not happen in the near future, and in the meantime, Israel seems to be adjusting itself to a “prolonged state” of “long, low-grade warfare” in the West Bank.During his address, the prime minister claimed that “no one is more committed to freeing the hostages” than himself, but added that he will not let anyone “preach” to him. Swaths of Israel were shut down on Monday during a nationwide general strike as desperate Israelis continued to call on Netanyahu to reach a cease-fire deal with Hamas.Ben Gurion airport, south of Tel Aviv, paused flights for several hours early Monday and several private businesses refused to open as well. However, Israel’s Labor Court ordered the strike to end by Monday afternoon at about 2:30 PM. The Histadrut union heeded the warning and called off the strike, NPR reported. The day prior, protesters in Tel Aviv crowded the city's streets and held signs labeling their prime minister as a murderer and criminal, and blamed Netanyahu for failing to strike a deal with Hamas. "Bibi is the prime minister, he holds the key for the deal. He can keep on putting more and more obstacles and demands, but that's not relevant," a Tel Aviv resident told NPR.The IDF continued their attacks in the occupied West Bank on Monday, The New Arab reported. Violent raids have now entered their “sixth day” according to the news outlet, and much of the assault has been focused on Jenin. IDF soldiers detained two young men after raiding the village of Deir Abu Deif, just east of Jenin. And two Palestinians, Abdullah Nasser Hammou and Mohammed Mahmoud Hammou, who were trying to hand out bread to people were gunned down by IDF forces as well.The report adds that power in Jenin has been cut-off amid IDF raids, and telecommunications services have been affected. Key infrastructure such as roads, water and sewage networks, and homes have also been destroyed by IDF soldiers. While the IDF has called their actions “counterterrorism operations”, Palestinians continue to maintain that these are attempts by Israel to push them out of their homes.“...October 7th attack gave Israel an excuse for a massive military counter-assault, and that this plays into the hands of right-wing Zionists who are pushing for a mass expulsion, a mass ethnic cleansing. They believe the only way to solve the West Bank problem is to essentially cleanse it of Palestinians and that is, that may very well be what this is leading to. We don't know what's going to happen in Gaza,” Lazare explained.“We don't know what lies at the end of this nightmare, but a mass expulsion is possible,” he added. “I mean, this nightmare is extraordinary. But, they'll still be there… Hamas will still be dominant. Israel will bomb, send the F-16s once a week to bomb Hamas strongholds. This war is now entering into its second century and it very well may, at some point, enter into its third. But this is a bloody conflict with no way out, as far as I can see. A gaping wound has opened up [...] and it's just going to keep bleeding and bleeding and bleeding. As I said, I'm very pessimistic.”

