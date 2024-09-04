https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/putin-takes-part-in-eastern-economic-forum-1120009902.html
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of international meetings on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), including with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and will also hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District’s infrastructure.The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum this year is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
