https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/putin-takes-part-in-eastern-economic-forum-1120009902.html

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum

Sputnik International

The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.

2024-09-04T08:04+0000

2024-09-04T08:04+0000

2024-09-04T08:04+0000

world

russia

anwar ibrahim

far eastern federal district

eastern economic forum - 2024

vladimir putin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/02/1119987264_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e448d5f7805c69e3bee6ba232230535d.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of international meetings on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), including with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and will also hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District’s infrastructure.The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum this year is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

russia

far eastern federal district

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum Sputnik International Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum 2024-09-04T08:04+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eastern economic forum, russian pacific coast, far eastern federal university, vladimir putin