International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/putin-takes-part-in-eastern-economic-forum-1120009902.html
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
Sputnik International
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.
2024-09-04T08:04+0000
2024-09-04T08:04+0000
world
russia
anwar ibrahim
far eastern federal district
eastern economic forum - 2024
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/02/1119987264_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e448d5f7805c69e3bee6ba232230535d.jpg
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of international meetings on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), including with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and will also hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District’s infrastructure.The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum this year is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
far eastern federal district
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
Sputnik International
Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum
2024-09-04T08:04+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/02/1119987264_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_53420aa6ea46438dbf1933b691074d48.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eastern economic forum, russian pacific coast, far eastern federal university, vladimir putin
eastern economic forum, russian pacific coast, far eastern federal university, vladimir putin

Putin Takes Part in Eastern Economic Forum

08:04 GMT 04.09.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankEEF banners are installed on a city street ahead of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
EEF banners are installed on a city street ahead of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2024
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a number of international meetings on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), including with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and will also hold a meeting on the development of the Far Eastern Federal District’s infrastructure.
The main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum this year is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала