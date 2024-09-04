https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/russian-military-presses-forward-in-the-donbass-region--1120002043.html

Russian Military Presses Forward in the Donbass Region

On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and an esteemed panel of guests cover various topics, including the latest out of the Donbass region.

The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda on the latest out of Ukraine, including Russia's military pressing forward in Donbass.Then, political analyst, host of 'Pasta2Go' and co-host of 'Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula breaks down Harris and Walz's interview with CNN.The second hour closes with media commentator Mitch Roschelle weighing in on the latest out of Trump's presidential campaign.Later, senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely joins in the third hour to share his expertise on the German elections.The show wraps up with author, activist, anti-war, Anthropologist, and professor Professor Jeff Halper discussing the massive protests in Israel calling for a hostage deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

