https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/scholz-coalition-crushed-in-german-elections-mass-israeli-protests-us-marines-attacked-in-turkey-1120005332.html
Scholz Coalition Crushed in German Elections; Mass Israeli Protests; US Marines Attacked in Turkey
Scholz Coalition Crushed in German Elections; Mass Israeli Protests; US Marines Attacked in Turkey
Sputnik International
The German ruling coalition has been humiliated as the AFD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have won big in recent elections.
2024-09-04T04:14+0000
2024-09-04T04:14+0000
2024-09-04T09:20+0000
the critical hour
radio
israel
south china sea
dnc
germany
ukraine
alternative for germany (afd)
sahra wagenknecht
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1120005175_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_767f599013f52a1963d2a0cdd92e70a1.png
Scholz Coalition Crushed in German Elections; Mass Israeli Protests; US Marines Attacked in Turkey
Sputnik International
The German ruling coalition has been humiliated as the AFD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have won big in recent elections.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Israeli and Ukrainian attempts to foment a regional war and the 2024 election.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss mass protests in Israel.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the DNC convention and the arrest of Pavel Durov.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US Marines attack in Turkey as Turkey applies for BRICS membership.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss leaked info that the CIA is planning a color revolution in Indonesia and US escalations in the South China Sea.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, discusses the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the current plight of the working class in the US and the 2024 elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
south china sea
germany
ukraine
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/03/1120005175_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fbe2e0721c07728e6000bbb8353c35d1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, german regional elections, pavel durov arrest latest, us election 2024, israel protests
the critical hour, german regional elections, pavel durov arrest latest, us election 2024, israel protests
Scholz Coalition Crushed in German Elections; Mass Israeli Protests; US Marines Attacked in Turkey
04:14 GMT 04.09.2024 (Updated: 09:20 GMT 04.09.2024)
The German ruling coalition has been humiliated as the AFD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have won big in recent elections.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Israeli and Ukrainian attempts to foment a regional war and the 2024 election.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss mass protests in Israel.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the DNC convention and the arrest of Pavel Durov.
Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US Marines attack in Turkey as Turkey applies for BRICS membership.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss leaked info that the CIA is planning a color revolution in Indonesia and US escalations in the South China Sea.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, discusses the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the current plight of the working class in the US and the 2024 elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM