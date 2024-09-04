https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/scholz-coalition-crushed-in-german-elections-mass-israeli-protests-us-marines-attacked-in-turkey-1120005332.html

Scholz Coalition Crushed in German Elections; Mass Israeli Protests; US Marines Attacked in Turkey

Sputnik International

The German ruling coalition has been humiliated as the AFD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) have won big in recent elections.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss Israeli and Ukrainian attempts to foment a regional war and the 2024 election.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss mass protests in Israel.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the DNC convention and the arrest of Pavel Durov.Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, discusses the US Marines attack in Turkey as Turkey applies for BRICS membership.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss leaked info that the CIA is planning a color revolution in Indonesia and US escalations in the South China Sea.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst Specialist, discusses the German ruling coalition's crushing blow as the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) win big in recent elections.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the current plight of the working class in the US and the 2024 elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

