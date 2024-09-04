US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group
18:21 GMT 04.09.2024 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 04.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovA signboard of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency at the entrance to the agency's building.
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has sanctioned ten individuals and two entities responsible for what it called attempts to "influence" the outcome of November’s presidential elections.
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated ten individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," the statement said.
Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has commented on the news:
