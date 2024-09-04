https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/us-slaps-sanctions-on-rossiya-segodnya-media-group-1120019219.html

US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group

US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has sanctioned ten individuals and two entities responsible... 04.09.2024, Sputnik International

2024-09-04T18:21+0000

2024-09-04T18:21+0000

2024-09-04T18:48+0000

world

us

moscow

sputnik

treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)

sanctions

rt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_62b634057adcc7f6d8562bd6f734bd56.jpg

"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated ten individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," the statement said.Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has commented on the news:

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, moscow, sputnik, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), sanctions, rt