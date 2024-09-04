International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/us-slaps-sanctions-on-rossiya-segodnya-media-group-1120019219.html
US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group
US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group
Sputnik International
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has sanctioned ten individuals and two entities responsible... 04.09.2024, Sputnik International
2024-09-04T18:21+0000
2024-09-04T18:48+0000
world
us
moscow
sputnik
treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac)
sanctions
rt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_62b634057adcc7f6d8562bd6f734bd56.jpg
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated ten individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," the statement said.Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has commented on the news:
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0b/1093789886_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1adbeb98cadda7636fe365dfd90196.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, moscow, sputnik, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), sanctions, rt
us, moscow, sputnik, treasury department’s office of foreign assets control (ofac), sanctions, rt

US Slaps Sanctions on Rossiya Segodnya Media Group

18:21 GMT 04.09.2024 (Updated: 18:48 GMT 04.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Ramil SitdikovA signboard of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency at the entrance to the agency's building.
A signboard of the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency at the entrance to the agency's building. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday that it has sanctioned ten individuals and two entities responsible for what it called attempts to "influence" the outcome of November’s presidential elections.
"Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated ten individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election," the statement said.
Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has commented on the news:
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала