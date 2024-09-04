https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/watch-ukrainian-armed-forces-fleeing-chaotically-during-russian-forces-offensive-1120013496.html
Watch Ukrainian Armed Forces Fleeing Chaotically During Russian Forces Offensive
During the liberation of the village of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fled chaotically, abandoning weapons and ammunition in their forward positions.
The mass fleeing of Ukrainian servicemen in the area of the Zolotaya Novo-Shakhterskoye was recorded by a UAV unit of the 40th Independent Marine Brigade of Battlegroup Vostok .
Russian forces continue their successful offensive in the Donetsk People's Republic, liberating settlements.
During the liberation of the village of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 58th Independent Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fled chaotically, abandoning weapons and ammunition in their forward positions.
The mass fleeing of Ukrainian servicemen in the area of the Zolotaya Novo-Shakhterskoye was recorded by a UAV unit of the 40th Independent Marine Brigade of Battlegroup Vostok .