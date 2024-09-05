https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/biden-admin-announces-new-russia-sanctions-ahead-of-the-2024-election--1120020507.html

Biden Admin Announces New Russia Sanctions Ahead of the 2024 Election

Biden Admin Announces New Russia Sanctions Ahead of the 2024 Election

Sputnik International

On the September 4, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discussed political events from across the globe.

2024-09-05T04:15+0000

2024-09-05T04:15+0000

2024-09-05T13:01+0000

the backstory

doj

russiagate

russia

censorship

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

whistleblowers

us

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120020824_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5c10302a914088642e47b62a3a183f6c.png

Biden Admin Announces New Russia Sanctions Ahead of the 2024 Election Sputnik International On the September 4, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discussed political events from across the globe.

The show begins with journalist, activist, and podcast host Misty Winston talking about the charges faced by two RT employees over accusations by the DOJ of violating FARA amid the Biden administration's targeting of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group. The two discuss the implications this action could have on free speech.Former Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko then joins to discuss the reshuffling of Ukraine's cabinet as Zelensky prepares to visit the US.Later, financial expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his analysis of the US economy amid rising fears of a slowdown.The show closes with army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon sharing his perspective on the Secret Service whistleblowers' revelations about security preparedness during Trump's assassination attempt. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, us sanctions on russian media, us economy slowdown, trump assassination latest, zelensky trip to us,