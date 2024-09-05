https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/biden-admin-announces-new-russia-sanctions-ahead-of-the-2024-election--1120020507.html
Biden Admin Announces New Russia Sanctions Ahead of the 2024 Election
On the September 4, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discussed political events from across the globe.
On the September 4, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of expert guests discussed political events from across the globe.
The show begins with journalist, activist, and podcast host Misty Winston talking about the charges faced by two RT employees over accusations by the DOJ of violating FARA amid the Biden administration's targeting of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group. The two discuss the implications this action could have on free speech.Former Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko then joins to discuss the reshuffling of Ukraine's cabinet as Zelensky prepares to visit the US.Later, financial expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his analysis of the US economy amid rising fears of a slowdown.The show closes with army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon sharing his perspective on the Secret Service whistleblowers' revelations about security preparedness during Trump's assassination attempt.
The show begins with journalist, activist, and podcast host Misty Winston talking about the charges faced by two RT employees over accusations by the DOJ of violating FARA amid the Biden administration's targeting of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group. The two discuss the implications this action could have on free speech.
Former Ukrainian whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko then joins to discuss the reshuffling of Ukraine's cabinet as Zelensky prepares to visit the US.
Later, financial expert and CEO of Larrea Wealth Management Aquiles Larrea shares his analysis of the US economy amid rising fears of a slowdown.
The show closes with army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon sharing his perspective on the Secret Service whistleblowers' revelations about security preparedness during Trump's assassination attempt.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
