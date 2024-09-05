https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/doj-to-accuse-rt-of-election-interference-germany-and-france-face-voters-wrath-1120021069.html

DOJ to Accuse RT of Election Interference; Germany and France Face Voter's Wrath

DOJ to Accuse RT of Election Interference; Germany and France Face Voter's Wrath

Various news outlets are reporting that the US DOJ will soon announce accusations and possible charges against RT and related journalists for election interference.

Various news outlets are reporting that the US DOJ will soon announce accusations and possible charges against RT and related journalists for election interference.

Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss various news reports that the US DOJ will soon announce accusations and possible charges against RT and related journalists for election interference.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russian strikes on the Kiev regime and the US potential for long-range strikes inside Russia.George Szamuely, geopolitical analyst and author, joins us to discuss voter pushback against neoliberal and neoconservative policies in the EU.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss the censorship crackdown on dissidents and media bias.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Uhuru 3 trial and the crisis in the Red Sea.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the end of Western Pluralist democracy as Intel operatives work to thwart opposition to Zionism and the neoliberal project.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss The Sde Teiman rape case in Israel and Trump's statement that the Epstein list be made public.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, discusses US imperialism in Latin America.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

