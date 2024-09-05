https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/eastern-economic-forums-plenary-session-kicks-off-1120013084.html
Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session Kicks Off
Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session Kicks Off
Sputnik International
The 9th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University between 3 and 6 September in Russia's Vladivostok.
2024-09-05T05:47+0000
2024-09-05T05:47+0000
2024-09-05T05:58+0000
world
russia
vladivostok
east
far eastern federal university
eastern economic forum - 2024
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120023854_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8ced15d61a3b25076cc548563ace7d5d.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live as the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng are set to take part in this influential plenary session.This year's main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will continue through Friday, hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, located on Russia's Pacific coast.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
russia
vladivostok
east
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120023854_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f8792d22cfa980edc0ae44ea156aa5.jpg
Eastern Economic Forum's 2024 Plenary Session
Sputnik International
Eastern Economic Forum's 2024 Plenary Session
2024-09-05T05:47+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eastern economic forum, russia's vladivostok, far eastern federal university
eastern economic forum, russia's vladivostok, far eastern federal university
Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session Kicks Off
05:47 GMT 05.09.2024 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 05.09.2024)
The 9th Eastern Economic Forum is being held at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, Russia, from September 3 to 6.
Sputnik comes to you live as the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng are set to take part in this influential plenary session.
This year's main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will continue through Friday, hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, located on Russia's Pacific coast.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!