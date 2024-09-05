https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/eastern-economic-forums-plenary-session-kicks-off-1120013084.html

Eastern Economic Forum's Plenary Session Kicks Off

Sputnik International

The 9th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University between 3 and 6 September in Russia's Vladivostok.

Sputnik comes to you live as the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok.Russian President Vladimir Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng are set to take part in this influential plenary session.This year's main theme of the Eastern Economic Forum is "Far East 2030. Let's Join Forces, Creating Opportunities."The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will continue through Friday, hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, located on Russia's Pacific coast.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

