Federal Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Intervene in Hush Money Case
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Steve Gill and Ted Rall Discussed numerous stories from around the world, including a federal judge's decision against weighing in on the New York hush money trial for Donald Trump.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown team spoke to host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes about Donald Trump's legal troubles and what this means for the Republican candidate's campaign.The team then spoke to journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin about Brazil's case against the social media platform X and the nationwide blackout of the site and app.Professor and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke to The Final Countdown about the ongoing federal case against the Uhruru Movement, which is accused of aiding Russia to "sow division in the US."In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Final Countdown about the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's resignation and the latest shake up in their regime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:12 GMT 05.09.2024 (Updated: 12:44 GMT 05.09.2024)
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown team spoke to host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes about Donald Trump's legal troubles and what this means for the Republican candidate's campaign.
The team then spoke to journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin about Brazil's case against the social media platform X and the nationwide blackout of the site and app.
Professor and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke to The Final Countdown about the ongoing federal case against the Uhruru Movement, which is accused of aiding Russia to "sow division in the US."
In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Final Countdown about the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's resignation and the latest shake up in their regime.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
