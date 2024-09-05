https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/federal-judge-rejects-trumps-bid-to-intervene-in-hush-money-case-1120019536.html

Federal Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Intervene in Hush Money Case

Federal Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Intervene in Hush Money Case

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Steve Gill and Ted Rall Discussed numerous stories from around the world, including a federal judge's decision against weighing in on the New York hush money trial for Donald Trump.

2024-09-05T04:12+0000

2024-09-05T04:12+0000

2024-09-05T12:44+0000

the final countdown

ukraine

uhuru movement

brazil

elon musk

lula da silva

donald trump

kamala harris

new york

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/04/1120019730_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_86675e1c4238b875eecb754af1cde64c.jpg

Federal Judge Rejects Trump's Bid to Intervene in Hush Money Case Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Steve Gill and Ted Rall Discussed numerous stories from around the world, including a federal judge's decision against weighing in on the New York hush money trial for Donald Trump.

In the opening segment, The Final Countdown team spoke to host of Perspective Scottie Nell Hughes about Donald Trump's legal troubles and what this means for the Republican candidate's campaign.The team then spoke to journalist, author and podcaster Peter Coffin about Brazil's case against the social media platform X and the nationwide blackout of the site and app.Professor and editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke to The Final Countdown about the ongoing federal case against the Uhruru Movement, which is accused of aiding Russia to "sow division in the US."In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke to the Final Countdown about the Ukrainian Foreign Minister's resignation and the latest shake up in their regime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

brazil

new york

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ted Rall https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg

the final countdown, ukraine government change, trump legal trials latest, russian agents in us, brazil ban on x