Putin Invites Other States to Develop Transport Routes Projects in Far East

Russia invites other countries to develop transport routes in the Far East, as there is interest in this area, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I would like to note that our partners in Eurasian integration are also interested in the development of the Murmansk transport hub. For example, colleagues from Belarus, whom I have already mentioned, are considering the prospect of developing port infrastructure and their terminals on the Kola Peninsula. Of course, we invite other countries to work on these projects. I know that there is interest in this work," Putin said during the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).