Shots Fired Near Israeli Consulate in Germany's Munich - Police

Shots were fired on Thursday near the Israeli Consulate General and the historical museum in central Munich, the capital of the German state of Bavaria, prompting police to launch a major operation involving a helicopter, the force said on Thursday.

The Munich police told Sputnik that the shooter was found to carry a long-barreled weapon. The suspect was injured, they said, adding that there was no immediate information about the victims. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the shooting in Munich "a serious incident". Faeser also expressed regret that the incident had occurred near the Munich Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism and the Israeli consulate. Later in the day, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann was cited as saying by a German newspaper that the armed suspect, shot by local police during a special operation, had died. The shooter's identity has yet to be established. Meanwhile, the Munich police said that the public was no longer at risk.

