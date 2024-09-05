https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/uhuru-four-on-trial-nvidia-bubble-nyt-defamation-case-1120019609.html

Uhuru Four on Trial, Nvidia Bubble, NYT Defamation Case

Uhuru Four on Trial, Nvidia Bubble, NYT Defamation Case

2024-09-05

Slumlords are trying to shirk their responsibility to actually maintain the buildings they own, this time using immigrant tenants an excuse.

2024-09-05T04:13+0000

2024-09-05T04:13+0000

2024-09-05T12:51+0000

Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the political persecution of four Americans connected to the African People's Socialist Party, how FARA Act has been used to censor political views and curtail the right to free association, the Heritage Foundation suiting federal agencies to reveal whether President Joe Biden and his family were ever warned that their foreign business dealing left them open to foreign coercion, the Democratic Party blowing its money on the presidential race while neglecting increasingly consequential statehouse elections, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’ dishonest attack on third party candidates, CNN polls showing a dead heat in the presidential election, and the US charging Hamas leaders with deaths of 43 Americans in October 7 attacks.Co-host of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik and award-winning cartoonist Ted Rall discusses the ongoing defamation lawsuit brought by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin against the New York Times, why an appellate court keeps overturning a judge’s dismissal of the case, how the Times defends itself in these cases, and whether Palin should be vindicated.Economist, radio show host, and author Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the historic collapse of Nvidia stock overnight, fears of an economic slowdown amid stock market selloffs, India considering Russia's SWIFT financial alternative, Turkey's desires to join BRICS, and chaos in French politics.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses reports that voice data is being passively collected from our phones continually, whether such data collection is legal, where else we should beware of this kind of eavesdropping, and how to fight deepfakes without resorting to political censorship.The Misfits also discuss the start of the NFL season and with it more stories about athletes’ love lives, and a US Navy commander being relieved of duty after posing with a gun that had been misassembled.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

