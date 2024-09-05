https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/zelensky-sacks-more-officials-as-he-pleads-with-west-for-long-range-missile-strikes-in-russia-1120016868.html

Zelensky Sacks More Officials as He Pleads with West for Long-Range Missile Strikes in Russia

On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of guests discuss the latest political developments from around the globe, including the shuffling in Ukraine's cabinet.

The show begins with political analyst and consultant Alisher Khamidov sharing his analysis of Putin's visit to Mongolia.The second hour starts with writer, journalist, political analyst, and author Caleb Maupin discussing members of the African People's Socialist Party on trial over accusations by the US government that they were acting as "Russian agents."Then, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke about the recent shuffling within Ukraine's cabinet, including the resignations of four ministers.The show closes with political cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall sharing his perspective on how New York City is responding to the migrant crisis. He also touches on Governor Kathy Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo's former aide facing charges for acting as an "agent" to the Chinese government.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

