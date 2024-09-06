https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/doj-accuses-rt-china-africa-summit-us-becoming-neoliberal-dictatorship-1120048554.html

DOJ Accuses RT; China Africa Summit; US Becoming Neoliberal Dictatorship

The Department of Justice is alleging that RT was involved in an election interference scheme, and the relationship between China and numerous African nations is growing exponentially.

Matt Weinglass, documentary filmmaker, actor, activist, and host of TheHomelessLeft on Rumble, joins us to discuss the crisis in the West Bank and calls for genocide from an Israeli social media influencer.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss the growth of relations between China and Africa.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's changes to its nuclear doctrine.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss the DOJ assault on the Uhuru movement and moves to throw the greens off of the ballot in numerous states.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's latest political and economic moves.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss censorship and the assault on freedom of speech.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss the Uhuru trial and the case of Professor Danny Shaw's detention at an airport in Chicago.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US government moves towards total government control with little regard for constitutional protections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

