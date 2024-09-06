https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/durov-bombshell-archaic-crypto-law-charges-reveal-french-intels-access-to-private-communications-1120053109.html
Durov Bombshell: Archaic Crypto Law Charges Reveal French Intel's Access to Private Communications
Durov Bombshell: Archaic Crypto Law Charges Reveal French Intel's Access to Private Communications
Sputnik International
The Durov saga in France and the continued efforts by countries around the world to crack down on his popular private messenger and social media software has divulged a string of embarrassing details.
2024-09-06T11:30+0000
2024-09-06T11:30+0000
2024-09-06T11:30+0000
world
pavel durov
europe
julian assange
france
wikileaks
telegram
whatsapp
imessage
privacy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052952_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_9826d5eec67b59de5069c81012e87caf.jpg
Two of the six charges facing Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France are grounded an obscure, never-used twenty-year-old law obliging companies providing cryptography tools to inform the French Cybersecurity Agency (French acronym ANSSI) and grant it access to the software’s source code and “a description of [its] technical characteristics.”The 2004 law – uniquely blunt in its demand that companies divulge info about the tech tools used for private communications, is being used against Durov by accusing him of providing encrypted communications services “without certified declaration.”Adding credence to this idea is the fact that Pavel Durov is reportedly the first-ever tech mogul to be charged under the 2004 law, and the fact that many big-name tech companies have been silent on the Durov case, with the exception of Proton CEO Andy Yen, who characterized the charges against the Russian-born tech mogul as “economic suicide” that’s “rapidly and permanently changing the perception of founders and investors” toward France.The law is also reminiscent of the case against WikiLeaks cofounder Julian Assange, who was threatened with decades of jail time by the US under the obscure Espionage Act of 1917, even though that he was not an American citizen, and a publisher, not a spy. Former president Donald Trump was charged under the same act in his classified documents case, which got thrown out by a judge in July.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211204/israeli-pegasus-spyware-used-to-hack-phones-of-11-us-diplomats---reports-1091236247.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/pursuit-of-assange-shows-every-citizen-on-the-planet-subject-to-us-persecution-1119133030.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/06/1120052952_169:0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3da587a6a7e59ff454b0134d82beeef1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what are charges against durov, what do charges against durov and telegram reveal about western privacy and freedom of information
what are charges against durov, what do charges against durov and telegram reveal about western privacy and freedom of information
Durov Bombshell: Archaic Crypto Law Charges Reveal French Intel's Access to Private Communications
The Durov saga in France and the continued efforts by countries around the world to crack down on his popular cloud-based, end-to-end encrypted private messenger and social media software has divulged a string of embarrassing details about the sorry state of internet privacy and freedom of information.
Two of the six charges facing Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France are grounded an obscure, never-used twenty-year-old law obliging companies providing cryptography tools to inform the French Cybersecurity Agency (French acronym ANSSI) and grant it access to the software’s source code and “a description of [its] technical characteristics.”
The 2004 law – uniquely blunt in its demand that companies divulge info about the tech tools used for private communications, is being used against Durov by accusing him of providing encrypted communications services “without certified declaration.”
The legal requirement also means, if it is applied evenly across the board, that the array of instant messengers available to French users, from WhatsApp and Signal to iMessage and the French-made Olvid ‘secure’ messenger used by the French government, do comply with ANSSI regulations, meaning French intelligence can potentially spy on any or all French users at any time.
4 December 2021, 01:45 GMT
Adding credence to this idea is the fact that Pavel Durov is reportedly the first-ever
tech mogul to be charged under the 2004 law, and the fact that many big-name tech companies have been silent on the Durov case, with the exception of Proton
CEO Andy Yen, who characterized
the charges against the Russian-born tech mogul as “economic suicide” that’s “rapidly and permanently changing the perception of founders and investors” toward France.
“If sustained, I don’t see how tech founders could possibly travel to France, much less hire in France,” Yen wrote last week.
The law is also reminiscent of the case against WikiLeaks cofounder Julian Assange, who was threatened with decades of jail time by the US under the obscure Espionage Act of 1917, even though that he was not an American citizen, and a publisher, not a spy. Former president Donald Trump was charged under the same act in his classified documents case, which got thrown out
by a judge in July.