Lavrov on Turkiye's Movement Toward BRICS: Rules Do Not Ban Simultaneous NATO Membership

Lavrov on Turkiye's Movement Toward BRICS: Rules Do Not Ban Simultaneous NATO Membership

BRICS has no rules that would ban members of certain organizations from having relations with this association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the prospects for Turkey's rapprochement with BRICS given its NATO membership and EU candidate status.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Turkiye had applied for full-fledged participation in BRICS, and it is now under consideration. BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

