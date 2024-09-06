https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/lavrov-on-turkiyes-movement-toward-brics-rules-do-not-ban-simultaneous-nato-membership-1120051674.html
Lavrov on Turkiye's Movement Toward BRICS: Rules Do Not Ban Simultaneous NATO Membership
BRICS has no rules that would ban members of certain organizations from having relations with this association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the prospects for Turkey's rapprochement with BRICS given its NATO membership and EU candidate status.
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Turkiye had applied for full-fledged participation in BRICS, and it is now under consideration. BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - BRICS has no rules that would ban members of certain organizations from having relations with this association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, commenting on the prospects for Turkey's rapprochement with BRICS given its NATO membership and EU candidate status.
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed that Turkiye had applied for full-fledged participation in BRICS, and it is now under consideration.
"As for NATO membership and EU candidate status, which Turkiye has had for almost 70 years, as a Turkish official recently said, BRICS has no rules that would say members of certain organizations cannot have relations with this association," the minister said in an interview with RBC on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
The Eastern Economic Forum began on Tuesday and will run through Friday. It is being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the EEF 2024.