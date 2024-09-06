https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/putin-praises-saudi-crown-prince-for-facilitating-us-russia-prisoner-exchange--1120046225.html

Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange

Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange

Sputnik International

On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.

2024-09-06T04:11+0000

2024-09-06T04:11+0000

2024-09-06T13:00+0000

fault lines

us

radio

ukraine

rt

censorship

donald trump

vladimir putin

saudi arabia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120046067_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e407a525b0261defa291db48b9e0aff4.png

Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating U.S. Russia Prisoner Exchange Sputnik International On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the latest out of Ukraine, amid Russia's eastern advance.Then, political analyst and journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Trump's legal problems, including the election interference and hush money case. She also touches on the arrest of Governor Kathy Hochul's aide over allegations of being a "foreign agent."The show closes with Attorney and host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the DOJ's charges on two RT employees and the latest attacks on Russian media outlets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Melik Abdul https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg

fault lines, saudi arabia mediatory role, doj against rt and sputnik, trump hush money case