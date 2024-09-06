International
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the latest out of Ukraine, amid Russia's eastern advance.Then, political analyst and journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Trump's legal problems, including the election interference and hush money case. She also touches on the arrest of Governor Kathy Hochul's aide over allegations of being a "foreign agent."The show closes with Attorney and host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the DOJ's charges on two RT employees and the latest attacks on Russian media outlets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange

04:11 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 06.09.2024)
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating U.S. Russia Prisoner Exchange
Melik Abdul
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the latest out of Ukraine, amid Russia's eastern advance.
Then, political analyst and journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Trump's legal problems, including the election interference and hush money case. She also touches on the arrest of Governor Kathy Hochul's aide over allegations of being a "foreign agent."
The show closes with Attorney and host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the DOJ's charges on two RT employees and the latest attacks on Russian media outlets.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
