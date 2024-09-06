https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/putin-praises-saudi-crown-prince-for-facilitating-us-russia-prisoner-exchange--1120046225.html
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange
Sputnik International
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
2024-09-06T04:11+0000
2024-09-06T04:11+0000
2024-09-06T13:00+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
rt
censorship
donald trump
vladimir putin
saudi arabia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120046067_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e407a525b0261defa291db48b9e0aff4.png
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating U.S. Russia Prisoner Exchange
Sputnik International
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the latest out of Ukraine, amid Russia's eastern advance.Then, political analyst and journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Trump's legal problems, including the election interference and hush money case. She also touches on the arrest of Governor Kathy Hochul's aide over allegations of being a "foreign agent."The show closes with Attorney and host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the DOJ's charges on two RT employees and the latest attacks on Russian media outlets.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120046067_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c03a409661f33dd7a73fcbcbe80b5171.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Melik Abdul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0f/1110380196_0:72:1365:1438_100x100_80_0_0_9986d5f38d8c64aaa36cfd76771b1b60.jpg
fault lines, saudi arabia mediatory role, doj against rt and sputnik, trump hush money case
fault lines, saudi arabia mediatory role, doj against rt and sputnik, trump hush money case
Putin Praises Saudi Crown Prince for Facilitating US-Russia Prisoner Exchange
04:11 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 13:00 GMT 06.09.2024)
On this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of expert guests discuss the latest political news from around the world, including Putin's praises for the Saudi Crown Prince.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda breaking down the latest out of Ukraine, amid Russia's eastern advance.
Then, political analyst and journalist Angie Wong joins to discuss Trump's legal problems, including the election interference and hush money case. She also touches on the arrest of Governor Kathy Hochul's aide over allegations of being a "foreign agent."
The show closes with Attorney and host of DD Geopolitics John Jackman weighing in on the DOJ's charges on two RT employees and the latest attacks on Russian media outlets.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM