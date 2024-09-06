https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/republicans-for-harris-kiev-cabinet-resignations-french-political-crisis-1120049401.html

Republicans for Harris, Kiev Cabinet Resignations, French Political Crisis

Republicans for Harris, Kiev Cabinet Resignations, French Political Crisis

Sputnik International

Hunter Biden offers an Alford plea in his tax evasion case and more in this episode of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik.

2024-09-06T04:13+0000

2024-09-06T04:13+0000

2024-09-06T14:09+0000

political misfits

2024 us presidential election

ukraine

european union (eu)

grenfell

united kingdom (uk)

free speech

france

kamala harris

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120049888_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9e481ae831d5559ab4a5c2f0e6c28ede.png

Republicans for Harris, Kiev Cabinet Resignations, French Political Crisis Sputnik International Hunter Biden offers an Alford plea in his tax evasion case.

Political consultant and organizer Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss why Democrats are spending time and money on Florida, whether abortion is going to be a galvanizing issue in that state, why former President Donald Trump is avoiding blue states, whether Republicans should be playing chicken with Democrats over a budget shutdown, whether disparaging Native Americans will affect candidate Tim Sheehy’s chances in the Montana Senate race, why so many polls show Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in a dead heat, and whether inexperience in the Democratic campaign apparatus is going to hinder its successes.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the cabinet shuffle in Ukraine, what unites who’s out and who’s in, why the Biden administration had protected certain cabinet members for so long, and why the US and the EU are at odds over a $50 billion loan for Ukraine.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the scathing report on the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire that left 72 people dead, the regulatory failures that led to the mass casualty event, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's speech describing his country's "deep rot," the crackdown on Palestinian human rights activists in the United Kingdom, and the political chaos in France as President Emmanuel Macron continues to attempt to subvert the democratically expressed will of the French people.The Misfits also discuss a new White House memoir, record fundraising by Kamala Harris’ campaign, and the irony of the New York Times’ publisher complaining about future attacks on the free press.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, hunter biden tax evasion, french government crisis, kamala harris 2024, us free press