Trump's Legal Challenges Intensify as Election Approaches
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from Donald Trump's legal saga.
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from Donald Trump's legal saga.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown was joined by syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis to discuss the latest US Department of Justice allegation that RT is attempting to influence the upcoming US presidential election, along with Trump's legal challenges.The Final Countdown team then spoke to the CEO and Executive Director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC Bowman about the Georgia school shooting.In the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's role in the large prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:12 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 14:01 GMT 06.09.2024)
On this edition of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discussed several topics from around the world, including the latest from Donald Trump's legal saga.
In the opening segment, The Final Countdown was joined by syndicated cartoonist and columnist Scott Stantis to discuss the latest US Department of Justice allegation that RT is attempting to influence the upcoming US presidential election, along with Trump's legal challenges.
The Final Countdown team then spoke to the CEO and Executive Director of the Professional Educators of Tennessee JC Bowman about the Georgia school shooting.
In the final hour, The Final Countdown spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's role in the large prisoner exchange between the US and Russia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
