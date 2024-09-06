https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/turkish-cypriot-leader-sees-growing-risks-from-use-of-cyprus-bases-by-uk-us-1120061803.html

Turkish Cypriot Leader Sees Growing Risks From Use of Cyprus Bases by UK, US

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar told Sputnik the increasing use of Cyprus military bases by the UK and the US, particularly during the Gaza conflict, presents risks to the island in case of possible retaliation.

After the Republic of Cyprus was established in 1960, the UK retained two Sovereign Base Areas in Akrotiri and Dhekelia, leaving them beyond the reach of the republic. Amid Israel's war on Gaza, Cyprus has been facing backlash over the use of military bases by UK and US forces to strike the Houthis. Cyprus has denied any involvement in the conflict and said that the UK is not formally required to inform it about the use of the military installations. Nicosia instead highlights its role in international efforts to create a sea route for humanitarian aid to Gaza. "In southern Cyprus, they have two British sovereign bases. They are using those bases for their own military needs and for other reasons maybe," Tatar said. "They are using the British sovereign bases for every kind of reason with regard to Palestine and Gaza, it is a fact. Now we have further ships coming to park few miles away from British sovereign bases. So they are increasing - the Americans and the British and the others - are increasing their bases in South Cyprus. Therefore, in my mind, risks are increasing." Tatar noted that some groups in the Middle East, like Hezbollah, have warned of retaliation if Cyprus helps Israel in its ongoing military campaigns. Tatar also pointed to an increase in ships anchoring in Cyprus, and said there is a talk of building new ports and logistics for aircraft carriers. "They're using their facilities as logistics bases," Tatar said. When asked about possible consequences, Tatar replied, "I don't know, but we know for sure that these logistics bases have increased in their size, in their power, in every aspect. So we, Turkish Cypriots, have to be, obviously, very, very careful." Tatar further commented that the Cyprus issue, which has remained for decades, should not be the main priority for the United Nations at a moment when the world is grappling with more acute crises such as the ongoing war in Gaza.Cyprus has been de facto divided into Greek and Turkish territories since 1974. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was declared in 1983 with Ankara's backing. It is recognized only by Turkiye.

