On the September 5, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discussed political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
Ukraine Sees Major Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Stream of Defeats
04:15 GMT 06.09.2024 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 06.09.2024)
On the September 5, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discussed political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.
The show begins with political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and Co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on DOJ's launch of Russiagate 2.0, specifically targeting RT and other media outlets.
Host of Liberty Lock Pod Clint Russel later joins to discuss the 2024 presidential elections, including the anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and the general public attitude towards the campaigns.
The second hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the latest developments in Ukraine, including the cabinet shakeup.
The show closes with Iran-based journalist and geopolitical analyst Ehsan Safarnejad weighing in on the latest out of the Middle East, including the latest out of Gaza, and Israel's tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM