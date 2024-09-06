https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/ukraine-sees-major-cabinet-shake-up-amid-stream-of-defeats--1120050137.html

Ukraine Sees Major Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Stream of Defeats

Ukraine Sees Major Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Stream of Defeats

Sputnik International

On the September 5, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discussed political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.

2024-09-06T04:15+0000

2024-09-06T04:15+0000

2024-09-06T14:27+0000

the backstory

doj

russiagate

rt

kamala harris

2024 us presidential election

ukraine

hezbollah

iran

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120050253_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1737f5ca0aade83f170f394af829fb65.png

Ukraine Sees Major Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Stream of Defeats Sputnik International On the September 5, 2024 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discussed political developments from around the globe, including the latest out of Ukraine.

The show begins with political analyst, Host of 'Pasta 2 Go,' and Co-host of 'The Convo Couch' Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on DOJ's launch of Russiagate 2.0, specifically targeting RT and other media outlets.Host of Liberty Lock Pod Clint Russel later joins to discuss the 2024 presidential elections, including the anticipated debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and the general public attitude towards the campaigns.The second hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda talking about the latest developments in Ukraine, including the cabinet shakeup.The show closes with Iran-based journalist and geopolitical analyst Ehsan Safarnejad weighing in on the latest out of the Middle East, including the latest out of Gaza, and Israel's tensions with Iran and Hezbollah.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

iran

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, ukraine kursk incursion latest, russiagate in 2024, doj vs rt and sputnik,