Ukrainian Defense Ministry Runs Out of Money for Military Allowance - Parliament
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has run out of money to cover September payments to the Ukrainian armed forces, Roksolana Pidlasa, the chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee, said.
"The ministry of defense has informed us that it does not have enough funds to pay combat allowance until September 20. However, we will have voted on amendments to the state budget before that date. I cannot give you the exact date of the Verkhovna Rada session at the moment, but we expect this vote to take place on September 17 or 18," Pidlasa said during a Ukrainian telethon. The chairwoman said that Kiev had faced difficulties due to delays in funding from the US at the beginning of the year. As a result, Ukraine had to buy weapons with its own funds, using money intended for combat pay.In August, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a critical shortfall of more than $12 billion for defense needs.
10:09 GMT 06.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has run out of money to cover September payments to the Ukrainian armed forces, the chairwoman of the Verkhovna Rada budget committee, Roksolana Pidlasa, said on Friday.
"The ministry of defense has informed us that it does not have enough funds to pay combat allowance until September 20. However, we will have voted on amendments to the state budget before that date. I cannot give you the exact date of the Verkhovna Rada session at the moment, but we expect this vote to take place on September 17 or 18," Pidlasa said during a Ukrainian telethon.
The chairwoman said that Kiev had faced difficulties due to delays in funding from the US at the beginning of the year. As a result, Ukraine had to buy weapons with its own funds, using money intended for combat pay.
US and Ukrainian notes and coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.09.2024
Economy
Ukraine’s IMF Paymasters Demand Currency Devaluation, Toughened Tax Regime as Kiev Drowns in Debt
4 September, 19:11 GMT
In August, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a critical shortfall of more than $12 billion for defense needs.
