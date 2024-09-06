https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/us-stocks-see-worst-week-in-over-a-year-amid-jobs-tech-sector-worry-1120062038.html

US Stocks See Worst Week In Over a Year Amid Jobs, Tech Sector Worry

Wall Street’s key stock indexes fell as much as 6% on the week, their most in over a year, as traders and investors agonized over weakening US jobs and whether earnings at highly priced tech firms would live up to valuation.

The three main US stock indexes on Wall Street — the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average — finished Friday’s session down between 1.0% and 2.5%. For the week, they tumbled between 2.9% and 5.8%. The tumble came after a worse-than-expected US jobs report for August that raised both expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut — something Wall Street had long awaited — and the odds of a recession. The S&P, an index which tracks the stocks of 500 high-performing US companies, closed Friday’s session down 1.7%. It fell 4% on the week, its biggest tumble since a 4.6% tumble in the first week of April 2023. The technology-heavy Nasdaq, which comprises pricey stocks such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google, finished the day down 2.5%. For the week, the Nasdaq fell 5.6%, the most since the final week of October 2022. The Dow, the broadest indicator for US equity markets and one that often reflects value, fell 1.0% for the session. For the week, it lost 2.5%, the most since a 4,.4% tumble in the opening week of April 2023. The United States added 142,000 non-farm payrolls in August, the Labor Department said Friday, some 23,000 less jobs than estimated by Wall Street. Investing.com’s Fed Rate Monitor Tool showed that the possibility of a 50-basis points cut at the central bank’s September 18 rate decision had grown to 42% from 32% a week ago upon the release of the August payroll numbers. Alternatively, the Fed could opt for a smaller cut of 25 basis points. Economists also warned of the possibility that the US economy could slip into a recession over the next six months if jobs growth continued to shrink.

