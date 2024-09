https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/about-1500-people-in-ukraine-sentenced-to-prison-for-cooperation-with-russia---reports-1120064442.html

About 1,500 People in Ukraine Sentenced to Prison for Cooperation With Russia - Reports

Around 15,000 people have been convicted in Ukraine for cooperation with Russia.

The prosecutor's office of Ukraine has opened more than 8,000 criminal cases since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022, the report said on Friday. The penalty for committing high treason in Ukraine is 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Those accused of "collaborationism" can face a fine of up to 170,000 hryvnia ($4,100) or imprisonment for three to five years.

