Fed Releases New Labor Report Ahead of Long-Anticipated Rate Cut

On this episode of The Final Countdown, host Ted Rall and Steve Gill delved into several topics from around the globe, including a deep dive into the latest unemployment numbers from the US Department of Labor.

2024-09-07T04:10+0000

2024-09-07T04:10+0000

2024-09-07T11:42+0000

In the opening segment, The Final Countdown was joined by Tyler Nixon to discuss the hypocrisy surrounding selective enforcement of FARA.The Final Countdown team then spoke to Craig Jardula, a political analyst and host of Pasta to Go and The Convo Couch, about corruption and graft in New York City, and even speculated on the political resurrection of former governor Andrew Cuomo.In the final hour, The Final Countdown interviewed Todd "Bubba" Horwitz, financial analyst and chief market strategist at bubbatrading.com. Bubba unpacked the effects of debt and explained how inflation is actually a hidden tax on the American people.The final guest on today's show was Elijah Magnier, who discussed the French elections and the complexities of the political system. Elijah and the team also reacted to the breaking news of American resident Anysenur Ezgii being killed in the occupied West Bank by the Israeli forces.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

