Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to 9 Tax Charges After Long Legal Saga
In this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest global and domestic political developments, including Hunter Biden's guilty plea.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest developments out of Ukraine.Then, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely discusses the newly named French Prime Minister and the latest political developments out of France.The second hour starts with the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges.The show closes with cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall talking about the FBI raids on the homes of New York City Mayor Eric Adams's aides.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to 9 Tax Charges After Long Legal Saga
04:00 GMT 07.09.2024
In this edition of Fault Lines, host Melik Abdul and a panel of esteemed guests discuss the latest global and domestic political developments, including Hunter Biden's guilty plea.
The show begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the latest developments out of Ukraine.
Then, Senior Research Fellow at The Global Policy Institute Dr. George Szamuely discusses the newly named French Prime Minister and the latest political developments out of France.
The second hour starts with the CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz joining the show to discuss Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax charges.
The show closes with cartoonist, author, and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall talking about the FBI raids on the homes of New York City Mayor Eric Adams's aides.
