International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/judge-delays-sentencing-in-trump-hush-money-case-until-november-26-1120063603.html
Judge Delays Sentencing in Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Until November 26
Judge Delays Sentencing in Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Until November 26
Sputnik International
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan delayed sentencing in former US President Donald Trump's "hush money" case until after election in order to not interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
2024-09-07T00:45+0000
2024-09-07T00:45+0000
americas
donald trump
alvin bragg
stormy daniels
us
new york supreme court
new york
manhattan
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_0:143:3284:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_3331aab6eaaf8f5a3861f4a6f698a479.jpg
"By letter dated August 14, 2024, Defendant requests an adjournment of his sentencing, currently scheduled for September 18, 2024, until after the 2024 presidential election," Merchan said in a letter to counsel filed on Friday. "Ordered, that sentencing on this matter, if necessary, is adjourned to November 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m." Merchan scheduled a decision on a motion to set aside the jury verdict in the case and dismiss the indictment for November 12. According to reports, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said that a jury of 12 New Yorkers "swiftly and unanimously" convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts. Moreover, the report noted that the Manhattan DA's Office also indicated that it is ready for sentencing on the new date set by the court. In May, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying records to cover up an alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/new-indictment-against-trump-unlikely-to-lead-to-trial-ahead-of-election---expert-1119961124.html
americas
new york
manhattan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_306:0:3037:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d81fbe71cc0f729d623c38cec8cc75c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump sentencing, trump hush money case, will trump go to jail
donald trump sentencing, trump hush money case, will trump go to jail

Judge Delays Sentencing in Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Until November 26

00:45 GMT 07.09.2024
© AP Photo / Justin Lane Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York
Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
© AP Photo / Justin Lane
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan delayed a sentencing hearing in the so-called hush money case involving former US President Donald Trump until November 26 so as not to interfere with the 2024 US presidential race, according to court documents.
"By letter dated August 14, 2024, Defendant requests an adjournment of his sentencing, currently scheduled for September 18, 2024, until after the 2024 presidential election," Merchan said in a letter to counsel filed on Friday. "Ordered, that sentencing on this matter, if necessary, is adjourned to November 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m."
Merchan scheduled a decision on a motion to set aside the jury verdict in the case and dismiss the indictment for November 12.
According to reports, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said that a jury of 12 New Yorkers "swiftly and unanimously" convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts.
President-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, N.J. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2024
Americas
New Indictment Against Trump Unlikely to Lead to Trial Ahead of Election - Expert
30 August, 14:02 GMT
Moreover, the report noted that the Manhattan DA's Office also indicated that it is ready for sentencing on the new date set by the court.
In May, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying records to cover up an alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала