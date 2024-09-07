https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/judge-delays-sentencing-in-trump-hush-money-case-until-november-26-1120063603.html
Judge Delays Sentencing in Trump ‘Hush Money’ Case Until November 26
New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan delayed sentencing in former US President Donald Trump's "hush money" case until after election in order to not interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325867_0:143:3284:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_3331aab6eaaf8f5a3861f4a6f698a479.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan delayed a sentencing hearing in the so-called hush money case involving former US President Donald Trump until November 26 so as not to interfere with the 2024 US presidential race, according to court documents.
"By letter dated August 14, 2024, Defendant requests an adjournment of his sentencing, currently scheduled for September 18, 2024, until after the 2024 presidential election," Merchan said in a letter to counsel filed on Friday. "Ordered, that sentencing on this matter, if necessary, is adjourned to November 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m."
Merchan scheduled a decision on a motion to set aside the jury verdict in the case and dismiss the indictment for November 12.
According to reports, a spokesperson for the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said that a jury of 12 New Yorkers "swiftly and unanimously" convicted Donald Trump of 34 felony counts.
Moreover, the report noted that the Manhattan DA's Office also indicated that it is ready for sentencing on the new date set by the court.
In May, a jury found Trump guilty of falsifying records to cover up an alleged affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.