More Russiagate Charges, Musk vs. Brazil, Data Surveillance in Schools

More Russiagate Charges, Musk vs. Brazil, Data Surveillance in Schools

Raids by federal authorities create chaos among New York City's political sphere.

political misfits

brazil

elon musk

china

russiagate

education

surveillance

privacy

us steel

Political Misfits

Scholar, journalist and Asia-Pacific analyst KJ Noh discusses new sanctions evasion charges against a former government advisor on Russia, why it seems only people who are able to live outside the US are facing these Russiagate linked charges, why US media can’t accept support for China by Chinese Americans as genuine, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov’s first remarks since his arrest and indictment in France, this week’s summit in Beijing between China and dozens of African nations, and how China’s military training in Africa supports its political and trade relationship with the continent.English-language Brazil correspondent for TeleSur Brian Mier discusses the battle between Elon Musk and the Brazilian government after Brazil banned his social media site, what the accounts Musk is defending did to run afoul of Brazilian authorities, why Brazil has frozen the assets of Starlink to pressure X, and the role Starlink plays in Brazilian communications.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses whether second degree murder charges for the father of a school shooter are appropriate, polling in presidential and Senate races in Florida and Montana, which presidential candidate will get the endorsement of the Teamsters, why so many law enforcement organizations are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, whether his inconsistency on abortion will cost former President Donald Trump the election, why Trump’s sentencing in his New York hush money trial has been delayed, whether threats to block the sale of US Steel to Nippon Steel were all a negotiating tactic, and what Israel has done in its ongoing raid on parts of the West Bank.Author and founding member of the Critical Media Literacy Conference of the Americas Nolan Higdon discusses his new book on the proliferation of educational technology in schools. He argues that the effectiveness of these technologies is far from proven, but what is sure is that these devices are harvesting data from the children that use them, and that no online or tech service is actually “free” - we are paying with our data and the insights predatory companies gain into our lives and desires.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a gluttonous eagle and a teenage medical assistant.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

brazil

china

