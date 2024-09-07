https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/ny-judge-delays-trumps-hush-money-sentencing-until-after-2024-election-1120063105.html

NY Judge Delays Trump's Hush Money Sentencing Until After 2024 Election

On the September 6, 2024, edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and a panel of guests discussed various political topics from around the world, including the latest out of Trump's legal woes.

The show begins with the host of the Andrew Langer Show, Andrew Langer, discussing with Rachel Blevins the latest developments in the U.S. political arena, including Trump's sentencing delay for the hush money trial, Hunter Biden pleading guilty to tax fraud, and the upcoming debate between Kamala Harris and Trump.Then, independent journalist and co-founder of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils joins the show to weigh in on Ukrainian president Zelensky's recent visit to Italy.The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing Telegram founder Pavel Durov speaking out for the first time since his arrest. Malic and Blevins also discuss the latest round of sanctions on Russian media.The show closes with Dr. George Szamuely, a Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, sharing his analysis of Emmanuel Macron naming a new right-wing Prime Minister and how French citizens are reacting.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

