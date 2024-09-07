https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/pakistani-man-charged-for-plotting-terrorist-attack-in-ny-in-support-of-is---justice-dept-1120064060.html

Pakistani Man Charged for Plotting Terrorist Attack in NY in Support of IS - Justice Dept.

The US Justice Department said in a statement that it has charged a 20-year-old Pakistani man with plotting a terror attack in New York City.

"A Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Sept. 4 in Canada in connection with a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York. Khan was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham," the statement said on Friday. According to the complaint, Khan was accused of plotting a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th with the intent to target Jewish individuals on behalf of IS. Khan has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and if found guilty, could receive a maximum of 20 years in prison, the statement added.*Also known as the Islamic State, IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia

