Pepe Escobar: Russia, China, Malaysia Spoke for Global Majority at East Economic Forum
Pepe Escobar: Russia, China, Malaysia Spoke for Global Majority at East Economic Forum
Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar shared with Sputnik his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's remarks at Thursday's plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar shared with Sputnik his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.“Prime Minister Ibrahim, that was excellent. And what he said, for instance, about the genocide in Gaza was absolutely essential, because this is not only Malaysia's position, Russia's position, this is the position of the global majority,” veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar told Sputnik, commenting on his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Commenting on the forum’s theme of economic development, Escobar touted the development of the Russian Far East “one of the great economic adventures of the 21st century,” and one which “will profit not only Russia, but a great part of Asia as well.”
Pepe Escobar: Russia, China, Malaysia Spoke for Global Majority at East Economic Forum

08:44 GMT 07.09.2024
The Eastern Economic Forum was held on September 3-6. It was being hosted by the Far Eastern Federal University in Russia’s Pacific coast city of Vladivostok.
Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar shared with Sputnik his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
“Prime Minister Ibrahim, that was excellent. And what he said, for instance, about the genocide in Gaza was absolutely essential, because this is not only Malaysia's position, Russia's position, this is the position of the global majority,” veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar told Sputnik, commenting on his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
“And what [Anwar Ibrahim] said about ASEAN and the centrality of ASEAN and the unity in diversity in ASEAN, this is something that resonates with President Putin, with the leadership in the Kremlin, and with the global majority as well, which means the exact opposite of the death of diplomacy perpetrated by the Americans and Europeans,” Escobar said.
“And the Chinese vice prime minister, very, very important as well…once again telling us about the Chinese concept of the shared destiny of mankind, which once again is unity in diversity, respecting other people's views, the primacy of diplomacy, solving problems in a very civilized way, and of course, economic development for all, which Ibrahim, Putin, China, you know, that's what everybody wants,” Escobar said, referring to Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng’s speech.
Commenting on the forum’s theme of economic development, Escobar touted the development of the Russian Far East “one of the great economic adventures of the 21st century,” and one which “will profit not only Russia, but a great part of Asia as well.”
