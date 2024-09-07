https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/pepe-escobar-russia-china-malaysia-spoke-for-global-majority-at-east-economic-forum--1120066434.html

Pepe Escobar: Russia, China, Malaysia Spoke for Global Majority at East Economic Forum

Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar shared with Sputnik his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar shared with Sputnik his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.“Prime Minister Ibrahim, that was excellent. And what he said, for instance, about the genocide in Gaza was absolutely essential, because this is not only Malaysia's position, Russia's position, this is the position of the global majority,” veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar told Sputnik, commenting on his impressions of President Putin and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks at Thursday’s plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Commenting on the forum’s theme of economic development, Escobar touted the development of the Russian Far East “one of the great economic adventures of the 21st century,” and one which “will profit not only Russia, but a great part of Asia as well.”

