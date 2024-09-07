International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/russia-to-establish-embassy-in-dominican-republic--govt-decree-1120071584.html
Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree
Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree
Sputnik International
Russia will establish an embassy in the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo, a government decree said.
2024-09-07T21:03+0000
2024-09-07T21:03+0000
americas
newsfeed
mikhail mishustin
dominican republic
santo domingo
russia
russian foreign ministry
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120071428_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b1cd03b654cfcd2d6c6026ecfef41d.jpg
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant federal executive bodies, on the establishment of the Embassy of Russia in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)," the document read. The Russian Foreign Ministry will establish the staffing level of the embassy and approve its staffing table, according to the document. The functions of the diplomatic mission in this country, as well as in Haiti, are currently performed by the Russian Embassy in Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221204/dominican-republic-plans-to-export-coffee-other-goods-to-russia-via-third-states-envoy-says-1105019324.html
americas
dominican republic
santo domingo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120071428_125:0:876:563_1920x0_80_0_0_2855060f456dfad0117c8e25748d0ecd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian embassy in dominican republic, embassies in santo domingo
russian embassy in dominican republic, embassies in santo domingo

Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree

21:03 GMT 07.09.2024
© EnmanuelestebuSanto Domingo, Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2024
© Enmanuelestebu
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will establish an embassy in the Dominican Republic in the country's capital city of Santo Domingo upon the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the governmental decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday.
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant federal executive bodies, on the establishment of the Embassy of Russia in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)," the document read.
The Russian Foreign Ministry will establish the staffing level of the embassy and approve its staffing table, according to the document.
A view of the stalled construction of the Punta Palmera Condominium at the Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2022
Russia
Dominican Republic Plans to Export Coffee, Other Goods to Russia Via Third States, Envoy Says
4 December 2022, 06:21 GMT
The functions of the diplomatic mission in this country, as well as in Haiti, are currently performed by the Russian Embassy in Venezuela.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала