https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/russia-to-establish-embassy-in-dominican-republic--govt-decree-1120071584.html

Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree

Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree

Sputnik International

Russia will establish an embassy in the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo, a government decree said.

2024-09-07T21:03+0000

2024-09-07T21:03+0000

2024-09-07T21:03+0000

americas

newsfeed

mikhail mishustin

dominican republic

santo domingo

russia

russian foreign ministry

russian embassy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120071428_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b1cd03b654cfcd2d6c6026ecfef41d.jpg

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant federal executive bodies, on the establishment of the Embassy of Russia in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)," the document read. The Russian Foreign Ministry will establish the staffing level of the embassy and approve its staffing table, according to the document. The functions of the diplomatic mission in this country, as well as in Haiti, are currently performed by the Russian Embassy in Venezuela.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221204/dominican-republic-plans-to-export-coffee-other-goods-to-russia-via-third-states-envoy-says-1105019324.html

americas

dominican republic

santo domingo

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian embassy in dominican republic, embassies in santo domingo