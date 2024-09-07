https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/russia-to-establish-embassy-in-dominican-republic--govt-decree-1120071584.html
Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree
Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree
Sputnik International
Russia will establish an embassy in the Dominican Republic's capital city of Santo Domingo, a government decree said.
2024-09-07T21:03+0000
2024-09-07T21:03+0000
2024-09-07T21:03+0000
americas
newsfeed
mikhail mishustin
dominican republic
santo domingo
russia
russian foreign ministry
russian embassy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120071428_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_a4b1cd03b654cfcd2d6c6026ecfef41d.jpg
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant federal executive bodies, on the establishment of the Embassy of Russia in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)," the document read. The Russian Foreign Ministry will establish the staffing level of the embassy and approve its staffing table, according to the document. The functions of the diplomatic mission in this country, as well as in Haiti, are currently performed by the Russian Embassy in Venezuela.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221204/dominican-republic-plans-to-export-coffee-other-goods-to-russia-via-third-states-envoy-says-1105019324.html
americas
dominican republic
santo domingo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/07/1120071428_125:0:876:563_1920x0_80_0_0_2855060f456dfad0117c8e25748d0ecd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian embassy in dominican republic, embassies in santo domingo
russian embassy in dominican republic, embassies in santo domingo
Russia to Establish Embassy in Dominican Republic – Gov't Decree
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will establish an embassy in the Dominican Republic in the country's capital city of Santo Domingo upon the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to the governmental decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Saturday.
"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed with the relevant federal executive bodies, on the establishment of the Embassy of Russia in the Dominican Republic (Santo Domingo)," the document read.
The Russian Foreign Ministry will establish the staffing level of the embassy and approve its staffing table, according to the document.
4 December 2022, 06:21 GMT
The functions of the diplomatic mission in this country, as well as in Haiti, are currently performed by the Russian Embassy in Venezuela.