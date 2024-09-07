https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/scholz-expresses-confidence-in-his-re-election-in-2025-despite-abysmal-polls-1120072076.html
Scholz Expresses Confidence in His Re-Election in 2025 Despite Abysmal Polls
Despite abysmal polling number and recent electoral defeats, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is confident that his party will continue to lead the German government after the 2025 elections.
"I firmly believe that the government will remain in this composition for the entire term of office. And, so that you don't have to ask further — I also firmly believe that I and the SPD will have such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will lead the next government," he said in an interview with Tagesspiegel. Earlier, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki said in a podcast for the Pioneer publication that the Free Democrats (FDP) could leave the ruling coalition before the end of the year and that if the migration issue continued to be ignored, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens are destined to "go down alone."The government's rating this weekend reached a historic low since it came to power and is now just 29%, according to the results of a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild am Sonntag publication. In June, Scholz's party came in third, behind the Christian Democrats and Alternative for Germany (AfD). On September 1, the AfD won the election in the eastern German state of Thuringia and came in a close second in Saxony. The SPD and other coalition parties fared badly, with none of them getting out of the single digits in those states.
BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed confidence that the current coalition would last until the end of its term, and that he and his Social Democratic Party (SPD) would be re-elected in the next parliamentary elections in 2025.
"I firmly believe that the government will remain in this composition for the entire term of office. And, so that you don't have to ask further — I also firmly believe that I and the SPD will have such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will lead the next government," he said in an interview with Tagesspiegel.
Earlier, Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki said in a podcast for the Pioneer publication that the Free Democrats (FDP) could leave the ruling coalition before the end of the year and that if the migration issue continued to be ignored, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens are destined to "go down alone."
21 August 2022, 09:59 GMT
The government's rating this weekend reached a historic low since it came to power and is now just 29%, according to the results of a survey conducted by the INSA institute for the Bild am Sonntag publication. In June, Scholz's party came in third, behind the Christian Democrats and Alternative for Germany (AfD).
On September 1, the AfD won the election in the eastern German state of Thuringia and came in a close second in Saxony. The SPD and other coalition parties fared badly, with none of them getting out of the single digits in those states.