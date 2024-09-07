https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/uhuru-3-trial-russia-gate-redux-us-considers-long-range-weapons-to-kiev-regime-1120063930.html

Uhuru 3 Trial; Russia-Gate Redux; US Considers Long-Range Weapons to Kiev Regime

The US is upping the censorship ante as the Uhuru 3 trial begins and the US moves to support long-range missile attacks on Russia by the Ukrainian proxy army.

Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, discusses US imperialism in Haiti.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the Uhuru 3 trial and the assault on free speech.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the job report and the instability in the market.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of Pasta 2 Go on Rumble and Rokfin, come together to discuss US moves to target journalists, the conflict in Ukraine, and the Democrat's moves to stop the Green party.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss the trial of the Uhuru 3, US imperialism in Africa, and the relationship between Africa and China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

